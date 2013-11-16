Nov. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to thin supply.
* Udid prices eased due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,015 325-411 325-421
Wheat Tukda 01,020 326-501 325-501
Jowar White 145 265-430 258-425
Bajra 0,125 255-315 245-315
PULSES
Gram 0,322 380-0,657 380-0,670
Udid 0,125 0,600-0,850 0,650-0,895
Moong 0,125 0,850-1,170 0,841-1,171
Tuar 0,025 610-810 605-800
Maize 025 255-300 260-300
Vaal Deshi 050 0,500-0,875 0,725-0,925
Choli 0,035 0,950-1,540 1,025-1,500
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730
Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,525-1,535 1,525-1,535
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 4,050-4,100 4,100-4,150
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500