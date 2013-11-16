Nov. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to thin supply. * Udid prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,015 325-411 325-421 Wheat Tukda 01,020 326-501 325-501 Jowar White 145 265-430 258-425 Bajra 0,125 255-315 245-315 PULSES Gram 0,322 380-0,657 380-0,670 Udid 0,125 0,600-0,850 0,650-0,895 Moong 0,125 0,850-1,170 0,841-1,171 Tuar 0,025 610-810 605-800 Maize 025 255-300 260-300 Vaal Deshi 050 0,500-0,875 0,725-0,925 Choli 0,035 0,950-1,540 1,025-1,500 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,250-2,275 Bajra 1,525-1,535 1,525-1,535 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,050-4,100 4,100-4,150 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500