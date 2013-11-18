Nov. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up due to retail demand. * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,225 326-454 325-411 Wheat Tukda 01,175 326-561 326-501 Jowar White 115 260-435 265-430 Bajra 0,035 230-301 255-315 PULSES Gram 0,380 380-0,650 380-0,657 Udid 0,090 0,600-0,920 0,600-0,850 Moong 0,183 0,999-1,140 0,850-1,170 Tuar 0,020 610-810 610-810 Maize 020 265-310 255-300 Vaal Deshi 045 0,505-0,880 0,500-0,875 Choli 0,020 0,945-1,535 0,950-1,540 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730 Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,375 2,300-2,325 Bajra 1,525-1,535 1,525-1,535 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 3,050-3,100 Gram dal 3,650-3,700 3,750-3,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500