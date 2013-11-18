Nov. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved up due to retail demand.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,225 326-454 325-411
Wheat Tukda 01,175 326-561 326-501
Jowar White 115 260-435 265-430
Bajra 0,035 230-301 255-315
PULSES
Gram 0,380 380-0,650 380-0,657
Udid 0,090 0,600-0,920 0,600-0,850
Moong 0,183 0,999-1,140 0,850-1,170
Tuar 0,020 610-810 610-810
Maize 020 265-310 255-300
Vaal Deshi 045 0,505-0,880 0,500-0,875
Choli 0,020 0,945-1,535 0,950-1,540
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730
Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,100-2,125
Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,375 2,300-2,325
Bajra 1,525-1,535 1,525-1,535
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,000-3,050 3,050-3,100
Gram dal 3,650-3,700 3,750-3,800
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500