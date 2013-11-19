Nov. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Rice of Basmati quality improved due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,915 327-460 326-454 Wheat Tukda 00,960 326-531 326-561 Jowar White 125 300-425 260-435 Bajra 0,050 210-325 230-301 PULSES Gram 0,250 410-0,652 380-0,650 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,920 Moong 0,101 0,930-1,140 0,999-1,140 Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810 Maize 035 260-300 265-310 Vaal Deshi 030 0,650-0,905 0,505-0,880 Choli 0,020 1,200-1,502 0,945-1,535 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730 Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,375 2,350-2,375 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,525-1,535 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Gram dal 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,800-9,900 9,400-9,500