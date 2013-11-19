Nov. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Rice of Basmati quality improved due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,915 327-460 326-454
Wheat Tukda 00,960 326-531 326-561
Jowar White 125 300-425 260-435
Bajra 0,050 210-325 230-301
PULSES
Gram 0,250 410-0,652 380-0,650
Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,920
Moong 0,101 0,930-1,140 0,999-1,140
Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810
Maize 035 260-300 265-310
Vaal Deshi 030 0,650-0,905 0,505-0,880
Choli 0,020 1,200-1,502 0,945-1,535
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730
Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150
Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,375 2,350-2,375
Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,525-1,535
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Gram dal 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 9,800-9,900 9,400-9,500