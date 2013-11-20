Nov. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Tuar prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,951 325-475 327-460
Wheat Tukda 00,925 325-541 326-531
Jowar White 125 310-415 300-425
Bajra 0,200 205-305 210-325
PULSES
Gram 0,450 350-0,668 410-0,652
Udid 0,250 0,650-0,740 0,600-0,920
Moong 0,327 0,899-1,127 0,930-1,140
Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810
Maize 040 265-305 260-300
Vaal Deshi 025 0,575-0,895 0,650-0,905
Choli 0,025 1,205-1,510 1,200-1,502
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730
Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,125-2,150
Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,350-2,375
Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Gram dal 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100
Basmati Best 9,800-9,900 9,800-9,900