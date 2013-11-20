Nov. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,951 325-475 327-460 Wheat Tukda 00,925 325-541 326-531 Jowar White 125 310-415 300-425 Bajra 0,200 205-305 210-325 PULSES Gram 0,450 350-0,668 410-0,652 Udid 0,250 0,650-0,740 0,600-0,920 Moong 0,327 0,899-1,127 0,930-1,140 Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810 Maize 040 265-305 260-300 Vaal Deshi 025 0,575-0,895 0,650-0,905 Choli 0,025 1,205-1,510 1,200-1,502 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,125-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,350-2,375 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Gram dal 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Basmati Best 9,800-9,900 9,800-9,900