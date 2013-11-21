Nov. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped further due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,875 328-409 325-475 Wheat Tukda 00,955 326-491 325-541 Jowar White 080 315-435 310-415 Bajra 0,150 225-305 205-305 PULSES Gram 0,910 350-0,668 350-0,668 Udid 0,325 0,600-0,737 0,650-0,740 Moong 0,300 1,005-1,175 0,899-1,127 Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810 Maize 035 270-300 265-305 Vaal Deshi 030 0,575-0,880 0,575-0,895 Choli 0,030 1,250-1,505 1,205-1,510 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,720-1,730 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,225 2,300-2,325 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Gram dal 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,000-4,050 4,050-4,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Basmati Best 9,800-9,900 9,800-9,900