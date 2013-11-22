Nov. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved down further due to low retail demand.
* Rice prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,940 330-405 328-409
Wheat Tukda 00,960 326-521 326-491
Jowar White 090 250-419 315-435
Bajra 0,075 215-311 225-305
PULSES
Gram 0,855 425-0,655 350-0,668
Udid 0,300 0,600-0,817 0,600-0,737
Moong 0,182 0,965-1,090 1,005-1,175
Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810
Maize 030 260-310 270-300
Vaal Deshi 035 0,575-0,875 0,575-0,880
Choli 0,025 1,150-1,503 1,250-1,505
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,710-1,720
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,050-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,200-2,225
Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Gram dal 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,750-2,800
Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,000-5,100
Basmati Best 9,850-9,950 9,800-9,900