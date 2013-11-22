Nov. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down further due to low retail demand. * Rice prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,940 330-405 328-409 Wheat Tukda 00,960 326-521 326-491 Jowar White 090 250-419 315-435 Bajra 0,075 215-311 225-305 PULSES Gram 0,855 425-0,655 350-0,668 Udid 0,300 0,600-0,817 0,600-0,737 Moong 0,182 0,965-1,090 1,005-1,175 Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810 Maize 030 260-310 270-300 Vaal Deshi 035 0,575-0,875 0,575-0,880 Choli 0,025 1,150-1,503 1,250-1,505 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,710-1,720 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,200-2,225 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Gram dal 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,000-5,100 Basmati Best 9,850-9,950 9,800-9,900