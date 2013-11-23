Nov. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,965 327-415 330-405 Wheat Tukda 00,930 321-525 326-521 Jowar White 100 250-435 250-419 Bajra 0,050 220-315 215-311 PULSES Gram 0,758 350-0,681 425-0,655 Udid 0,150 0,550-0,870 0,600-0,817 Moong 0,103 1,085-1,136 0,965-1,090 Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810 Maize 030 268-305 260-310 Vaal Deshi 040 0,585-0,880 0,575-0,875 Choli 0,028 1,125-1,400 1,150-1,503 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,710-1,720 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,125 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,540-1,550 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 3,000-3,050 Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,650-3,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,900-2,950 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Basmati Best 9,850-9,950 9,850-9,950