Nov. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,965 327-415 330-405
Wheat Tukda 00,930 321-525 326-521
Jowar White 100 250-435 250-419
Bajra 0,050 220-315 215-311
PULSES
Gram 0,758 350-0,681 425-0,655
Udid 0,150 0,550-0,870 0,600-0,817
Moong 0,103 1,085-1,136 0,965-1,090
Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810
Maize 030 268-305 260-310
Vaal Deshi 040 0,585-0,880 0,575-0,875
Choli 0,028 1,125-1,400 1,150-1,503
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,710-1,720
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,125
Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,540-1,550
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 2,950-3,000 3,000-3,050
Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,650-3,700
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,900-2,950
Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Basmati Best 9,850-9,950 9,850-9,950