Nov. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,980 327-410 327-415 Wheat Tukda 00,955 326-535 321-525 Jowar White 085 225-440 250-435 Bajra 0,040 220-330 220-315 PULSES Gram 1,130 350-0,712 350-0,681 Udid 0,350 0,600-0,897 0,550-0,870 Moong 0,225 0,941-1,150 1,085-1,136 Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810 Maize 035 263-305 268-305 Vaal Deshi 030 0,550-0,875 0,585-0,880 Choli 0,030 1,120-1,405 1,125-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,710-1,720 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,125 Bajra 1,550-1,560 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 2,950-3,000 Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,050-4,100 4,000-4,050 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Basmati Best 9,850-9,950 9,850-9,950