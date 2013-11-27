Nov. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Udid prices improved further due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,125 327-405 326-405
Wheat Tukda 01,020 326-540 326-538
Jowar White 100 226-440 220-435
Bajra 0,040 220-330 215-325
PULSES
Gram 0,451 390-0,675 350-0,700
Udid 0,180 0,600-0,877 0,575-0,906
Moong 0,089 0,940-1,093 0,975-1,125
Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810
Maize 030 266-301 269-310
Vaal Deshi 030 0,580-0,900 0,575-0,885
Choli 0,030 1,055-1,405 1,050-1,526
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,710-1,720
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,125
Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,550-1,560
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 4,300-4,350 4,200-4,250
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Basmati Best 9,850-9,950 9,850-9,950