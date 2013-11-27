Nov. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Udid prices improved further due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,125 327-405 326-405 Wheat Tukda 01,020 326-540 326-538 Jowar White 100 226-440 220-435 Bajra 0,040 220-330 215-325 PULSES Gram 0,451 390-0,675 350-0,700 Udid 0,180 0,600-0,877 0,575-0,906 Moong 0,089 0,940-1,093 0,975-1,125 Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810 Maize 030 266-301 269-310 Vaal Deshi 030 0,580-0,900 0,575-0,885 Choli 0,030 1,055-1,405 1,050-1,526 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,710-1,720 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,125 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,200-4,250 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Basmati Best 9,850-9,950 9,850-9,950