Nov. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Moong prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills.
* Udid prices moved up due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,015 326-395 327-405
Wheat Tukda 00,890 325-535 326-540
Jowar White 125 220-443 226-440
Bajra 0,055 215-325 220-330
PULSES
Gram 0,700 650-0,735 390-0,675
Udid 0,100 0,600-0,866 0,600-0,877
Moong 0,093 1,035-1,125 0,940-1,093
Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810
Maize 025 267-310 266-301
Vaal Deshi 025 0,585-0,905 0,580-0,900
Choli 0,035 0,975-1,450 1,055-1,405
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,710-1,720 1,710-1,720
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,125
Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,200-5,250 5,100-5,150
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 4,400-4,450 4,300-4,350
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Basmati Best 9,850-9,950 9,850-9,950