Nov. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram and Gram Daal eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,141 326-411 326-395 Wheat Tukda 01,035 326-565 325-535 Jowar White 135 225-445 220-443 Bajra 0,065 215-320 215-325 PULSES Gram 0,451 410-0,590 650-0,735 Udid 0,060 0,550-0,898 0,600-0,866 Moong 0,093 1,036-1,110 1,035-1,125 Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810 Maize 030 265-309 267-310 Vaal Deshi 030 0,590-0,935 0,585-0,905 Choli 0,035 0,950-1,435 0,975-1,450 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,710-1,720 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,150-2,125 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Jowar 2,000-2,050 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 3,000-3,050 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,600-3,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Basmati Best 9,850-9,950 9,850-9,950