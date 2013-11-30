Nov. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased further due to sufficient supply.
* Moong prices improved due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,030 325-403 326-411
Wheat Tukda 00,890 327-535 326-565
Jowar White 125 265-435 225-445
Bajra 0,070 215-310 215-320
PULSES
Gram 0,705 350-0,750 410-0,590
Udid 0,300 0,650-0,870 0,550-0,898
Moong 0,095 0,990-1,111 1,036-1,110
Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810
Maize 045 260-310 265-309
Vaal Deshi 020 0,860-0,995 0,590-0,935
Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,950-1,435
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200
Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 2,900-2,950 2,950-3,000
Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,200-5,250
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Basmati Best 9,850-9,950 9,850-9,950