Dec. 02Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Besan prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,060 326-405 325-403
Wheat Tukda 00,980 325-521 327-535
Jowar White 135 260-410 265-435
Bajra 0,075 225-305 215-310
PULSES
Gram 0,350 345-0,625 350-0,750
Udid 0,400 0,660-0,880 0,650-0,870
Moong 0,100 0,900-1,201 0,990-1,111
Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810
Maize 055 265-315 260-310
Vaal Deshi 040 0,550-0,925 0,860-0,995
Choli 0,030 0,965-1,455 0,950-1,435
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200
Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 2,875-2,925 2,900-2,950
Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,850-2,900
Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 4,500-4,550 4,400-4,450
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Basmati Best 9,850-9,950 9,850-9,950