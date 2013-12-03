Dec. 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Gram and Besan prices moved down due to supply pressure. * Tuar prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,000 340-375 326-405 Wheat Tukda 00,950 380-465 325-521 Jowar White 215 265-445 260-410 Bajra 0,080 229-310 225-305 PULSES Gram 0,370 345-0,580 345-0,625 Udid 0,255 0,600-0,840 0,660-0,880 Moong 0,225 0,825-1,250 0,900-1,201 Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810 Maize 065 255-310 265-315 Vaal Deshi 030 0,555-0,950 0,550-0,925 Choli 0,035 0,950-1,505 0,965-1,455 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,720-1,730 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,850 2,875-2,925 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Basmati Best 9,850-9,950 9,850-9,950