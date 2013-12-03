Dec. 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Gram and Besan prices moved down due to supply pressure.
* Tuar prices improved due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,000 340-375 326-405
Wheat Tukda 00,950 380-465 325-521
Jowar White 215 265-445 260-410
Bajra 0,080 229-310 225-305
PULSES
Gram 0,370 345-0,580 345-0,625
Udid 0,255 0,600-0,840 0,660-0,880
Moong 0,225 0,825-1,250 0,900-1,201
Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810
Maize 065 255-310 265-315
Vaal Deshi 030 0,555-0,950 0,550-0,925
Choli 0,035 0,950-1,505 0,965-1,455
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,720-1,730
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,175-2,200
Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 2,800-2,850 2,875-2,925
Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Basmati Best 9,850-9,950 9,850-9,950