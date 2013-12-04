Dec. 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved down further due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram, Gram Daal and Besan prices dropped due to supply pressure.
* Udid prices improved due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,900 331-380 340-375
Wheat Tukda 00,850 400-450 380-465
Jowar White 165 260-435 265-445
Bajra 0,085 220-315 229-310
PULSES
Gram 0,395 350-0,571 345-0,580
Udid 0,150 0,650-0,865 0,600-0,840
Moong 0,070 0,900-1,201 0,825-1,250
Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810
Maize 060 257-305 255-310
Vaal Deshi 040 0,575-0,975 0,555-0,950
Choli 0,040 0,975-1,475 0,950-1,505
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,680-1,690
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,025-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150
Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 2,750-2,800 2,800-2,850
Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,550-3,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,750-2,800
Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 4,550-4,600 4,500-4,550
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Basmati Best 9,850-9,950 9,850-9,950