Dec. 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Moong prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,700 330-382 331-380 Wheat Tukda 00,650 400-490 400-450 Jowar White 150 263-443 260-435 Bajra 0,075 215-310 220-315 PULSES Gram 0,425 370-0,570 350-0,571 Udid 0,150 0,600-0,870 0,650-0,865 Moong 0,080 0,800-1,250 0,900-1,201 Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810 Maize 055 260-310 257-305 Vaal Deshi 030 0,565-0,976 0,575-0,975 Choli 0,030 0,955-1,350 0,975-1,475 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,300-5,350 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,600-4,650 4,550-4,600 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Basmati Best 9,850-9,950 9,850-9,950