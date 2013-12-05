Dec. 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Moong prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
* Udid prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,700 330-382 331-380
Wheat Tukda 00,650 400-490 400-450
Jowar White 150 263-443 260-435
Bajra 0,075 215-310 220-315
PULSES
Gram 0,425 370-0,570 350-0,571
Udid 0,150 0,600-0,870 0,650-0,865
Moong 0,080 0,800-1,250 0,900-1,201
Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810
Maize 055 260-310 257-305
Vaal Deshi 030 0,565-0,976 0,575-0,975
Choli 0,030 0,955-1,350 0,975-1,475
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150
Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,300-5,350 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 4,600-4,650 4,550-4,600
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Basmati Best 9,850-9,950 9,850-9,950