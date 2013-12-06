Dec. 06Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,650 325-380 330-382 Wheat Tukda 00,596 410-444 400-490 Jowar White 130 265-445 263-443 Bajra 0,080 215-315 215-310 PULSES Gram 0,405 375-0,585 370-0,570 Udid 0,200 0,650-0,880 0,600-0,870 Moong 0,050 0,850-1,250 0,800-1,250 Tuar 0,000 000-000 610-810 Maize 045 260-310 260-310 Vaal Deshi 150 0,650-0,975 0,565-0,976 Choli 0,025 0,975-1,380 0,955-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,660-1,670 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,650-4,700 4,600-4,650 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Basmati Best 9,850-9,950 9,850-9,950