Mar. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to heavy demand from exporters. * Gram and Gram Daal eased due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices eased on restricted demand from mills. * Rajkot Market yard remain closed on account of financial year ending holidays. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 295-370 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 303-400 Jowar White 000 000-000 340-765 Bajra 0,000 000-000 210-333 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 550-0,591 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,900-0,950 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,200-1,600 Tuar 0,000 000-000 698-851 Maize 000 000-000 275-340 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,675-0,965 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,375-1,710 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 PULSES Gram 3,025-3,050 3,075-3,100 Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,700-3,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900 Moong 7,350-7,400 7,350-7,400 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400