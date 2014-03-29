Mar. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Moong Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Rajkot Market yard remain closed on account of financial year ending
holidays.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 295-370
Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 303-400
Jowar White 000 000-000 340-765
Bajra 0,000 000-000 210-333
PULSES
Gram 00,000 000-0,000 550-0,591
Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,900-0,950
Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,200-1,600
Tuar 0,000 000-000 698-851
Maize 000 000-000 275-340
Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,675-0,965
Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,375-1,710
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550
Jowar 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
PULSES
Gram 3,000-3,025 3,000-3,025
Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,500-4,550
Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Moong 7,250-7,300 7,250-7,300
Moongdal 7,700-7,750 7,500-7,550
Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400