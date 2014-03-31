Mar. 31Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to increased retail demand. * Tuar prices moved up due to thin supply. * Udid prices firmed up on buying enquiries from mills. * Rajkot Market yard remain closed on account of financial year ending holidays. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 295-370 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 303-400 Jowar White 000 000-000 340-765 Bajra 0,000 000-000 210-333 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 550-0,591 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,900-0,950 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,200-1,600 Tuar 0,000 000-000 698-851 Maize 000 000-000 275-340 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,675-0,965 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,375-1,710 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,025 3,000-3,025 Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,250-7,300 7,250-7,300 Moongdal 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750 Udid 4,400-4,450 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400