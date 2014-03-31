Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 25, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 25 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Mar. 31Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to increased retail demand. * Tuar prices moved up due to thin supply. * Udid prices firmed up on buying enquiries from mills. * Rajkot Market yard remain closed on account of financial year ending holidays. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 295-370 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 303-400 Jowar White 000 000-000 340-765 Bajra 0,000 000-000 210-333 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 550-0,591 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,900-0,950 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,200-1,600 Tuar 0,000 000-000 698-851 Maize 000 000-000 275-340 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,675-0,965 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,375-1,710 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,025 3,000-3,025 Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,250-7,300 7,250-7,300 Moongdal 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750 Udid 4,400-4,450 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 25 Apr.25 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved down due to supply pressure.