Apr. 02Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram prices moved down due to heavy arrivals. * Moong and Moong Daal prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 17,000 295-370 295-370 Wheat Tukda 33,000 300-430 303-400 Jowar White 350 340-730 340-765 Bajra 0,085 215-330 210-333 PULSES Gram 15,000 540-0,585 550-0,591 Udid 0,030 0,700-0,905 0,900-0,950 Moong 0,015 1,250-1,550 1,200-1,600 Tuar 0,200 734-855 698-851 Maize 025 280-315 275-340 Vaal Deshi 085 0,650-0,925 0,675-0,965 Choli 0,040 1,340-1,700 1,375-1,710 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,540-1,550 Jowar 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 PULSES Gram 2,925-2,950 2,950-2,975 Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,550-7,600 7,250-7,300 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 7,700-7,750 Udid 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400