Apr. 02Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Gram prices moved down due to heavy arrivals.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices improved due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 17,000 295-370 295-370
Wheat Tukda 33,000 300-430 303-400
Jowar White 350 340-730 340-765
Bajra 0,085 215-330 210-333
PULSES
Gram 15,000 540-0,585 550-0,591
Udid 0,030 0,700-0,905 0,900-0,950
Moong 0,015 1,250-1,550 1,200-1,600
Tuar 0,200 734-855 698-851
Maize 025 280-315 275-340
Vaal Deshi 085 0,650-0,925 0,675-0,965
Choli 0,040 1,340-1,700 1,375-1,710
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,580-1,590
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150
Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,540-1,550
Jowar 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
PULSES
Gram 2,925-2,950 2,950-2,975
Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700
Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Moong 7,550-7,600 7,250-7,300
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 7,700-7,750
Udid 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400