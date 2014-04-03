Apr. 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to supply pressure. * Jowar prices moved down due to poor retail demand. * Moong prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 11,000 294-366 295-370 Wheat Tukda 19,500 298-428 300-430 Jowar White 245 345-735 340-730 Bajra 0,055 220-337 215-330 PULSES Gram 09,000 560-0,575 540-0,585 Udid 0,025 0,850-0,950 0,700-0,905 Moong 0,020 1,250-1,570 1,250-1,550 Tuar 0,150 730-910 734-855 Maize 017 275-313 280-315 Vaal Deshi 095 0,950-1,150 0,650-0,925 Choli 0,015 1,100-1,647 1,340-1,700 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,580-1,590 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,125-2,150 Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,520-1,530 Jowar 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 PULSES Gram 2,925-2,950 2,925-2,950 Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,850-7,900 7,550-7,600 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400