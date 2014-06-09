Jun 09 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Rajkot market yard wes closed on account of Auspicious day of "Bhim Ekadashi". Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 288-372 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 287-428 Jowar White 000 000-000 240-610 Bajra 0,000 000-000 200-280 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 490-0,541 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,150-1,250 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,000-1,140 Tuar 0,000 000-000 615-730 Maize 000 000-000 255-263 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,556-1,025 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,800-1,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,515-1,520 1,515-1,520 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,450-1,460 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Gram dal 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,675-2,700 2,675-2,700 Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Udid 4,650-4,700 4,700-4,750 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000