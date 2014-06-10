Jun 10 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram Daal prices eased due to supply pressure. * Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,230 289-370 288-372 Wheat Tukda 01,370 288-421 287-428 Jowar White 305 235-620 240-610 Bajra 0,065 205-290 200-280 PULSES Gram 01,015 475-0,531 490-0,541 Udid 0,015 1,110-1,250 1,150-1,250 Moong 1,500 0,950-1,150 1,000-1,140 Tuar 0,055 690-770 615-730 Maize 015 245-260 255-263 Vaal Deshi 090 0,550-1,020 0,556-1,025 Choli 0,110 0,800-0,990 0,800-1,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,515-1,520 1,515-1,520 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Gram dal 3,200-3,250 3,300-3,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,675-2,700 2,675-2,700 Tuar 4,150-4,200 4,200-4,250 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Udid 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000