Jun 10 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram Daal prices eased due to supply pressure.
* Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,230 289-370 288-372
Wheat Tukda 01,370 288-421 287-428
Jowar White 305 235-620 240-610
Bajra 0,065 205-290 200-280
PULSES
Gram 01,015 475-0,531 490-0,541
Udid 0,015 1,110-1,250 1,150-1,250
Moong 1,500 0,950-1,150 1,000-1,140
Tuar 0,055 690-770 615-730
Maize 015 245-260 255-263
Vaal Deshi 090 0,550-1,020 0,556-1,025
Choli 0,110 0,800-0,990 0,800-1,000
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,515-1,520 1,515-1,520
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950
Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Gram dal 3,200-3,250 3,300-3,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,675-2,700 2,675-2,700
Tuar 4,150-4,200 4,200-4,250
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Udid 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000