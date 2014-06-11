Jun 11 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Moong prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices moved down on lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,160 290-372 289-370 Wheat Tukda 01,310 289-428 288-421 Jowar White 419 240-632 235-620 Bajra 0,110 226-293 205-290 PULSES Gram 00,900 489-0,538 475-0,531 Udid 0,015 1,150-1,215 1,110-1,250 Moong 0,800 1,000-1,130 0,950-1,150 Tuar 0,070 660-775 690-770 Maize 020 245-265 245-260 Vaal Deshi 085 0,545-1,010 0,550-1,020 Choli 0,090 0,800-1,040 0,800-0,990 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,515-1,520 1,515-1,520 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Gram dal 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,675-2,700 2,675-2,700 Tuar 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,500-5,550 Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Udid 4,550-4,600 4,650-4,700 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000