Jun 11 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Moong prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Udid prices moved down on lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,160 290-372 289-370
Wheat Tukda 01,310 289-428 288-421
Jowar White 419 240-632 235-620
Bajra 0,110 226-293 205-290
PULSES
Gram 00,900 489-0,538 475-0,531
Udid 0,015 1,150-1,215 1,110-1,250
Moong 0,800 1,000-1,130 0,950-1,150
Tuar 0,070 660-775 690-770
Maize 020 245-265 245-260
Vaal Deshi 085 0,545-1,010 0,550-1,020
Choli 0,090 0,800-1,040 0,800-0,990
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,515-1,520 1,515-1,520
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950
Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Gram dal 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,675-2,700 2,675-2,700
Tuar 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,500-5,550
Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Udid 4,550-4,600 4,650-4,700
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000