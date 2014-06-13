Jun 13 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices moved down further due to sufficient supply. * Gram and Besan prices improved due to increased retail demand. * Tuar prices moved up due to thin supply. * Udid prices increased due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,050 285-368 290-375 Wheat Tukda 01,225 290-422 291-412 Jowar White 550 245-625 255-623 Bajra 0,090 243-290 250-295 PULSES Gram 01,200 490-0,550 450-0,538 Udid 0,020 1,130-1,245 1,050-1,110 Moong 1,510 1,000-1,150 1,030-1,140 Tuar 0,055 680-790 675-800 Maize 017 245-262 250-263 Vaal Deshi 080 0,650-1,031 0,535-1,015 Choli 0,045 0,810-1,040 0,825-1,035 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,515-1,520 1,515-1,520 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,400-1,410 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 2,750-2,800 2,650-2,700 Gram dal 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,675-2,700 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,150-4,200 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Udid 4,700-4,750 4,550-4,600 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000