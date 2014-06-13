Jun 13 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices moved down further due to sufficient supply.
* Gram and Besan prices improved due to increased retail demand.
* Tuar prices moved up due to thin supply.
* Udid prices increased due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,050 285-368 290-375
Wheat Tukda 01,225 290-422 291-412
Jowar White 550 245-625 255-623
Bajra 0,090 243-290 250-295
PULSES
Gram 01,200 490-0,550 450-0,538
Udid 0,020 1,130-1,245 1,050-1,110
Moong 1,510 1,000-1,150 1,030-1,140
Tuar 0,055 680-790 675-800
Maize 017 245-262 250-263
Vaal Deshi 080 0,650-1,031 0,535-1,015
Choli 0,045 0,810-1,040 0,825-1,035
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,515-1,520 1,515-1,520
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950
Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,400-1,410
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 2,750-2,800 2,650-2,700
Gram dal 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,675-2,700
Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,150-4,200
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Udid 4,700-4,750 4,550-4,600
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000