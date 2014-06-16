Jun 16 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Jowar prices improved due to thin supply. * Gram and Besan prices improved due to increased retail demand. * Tuar prices moved up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,040 285-368 284-371 Wheat Tukda 01,130 286-409 288-419 Jowar White 445 265-673 260-635 Bajra 0,080 215-284 210-280 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 490-0,533 Udid 0,025 1,090-1,150 1,040-1,175 Moong 1,500 1,050-1,120 1,024-1,106 Tuar 0,070 690-805 710-800 Maize 010 245-265 240-260 Vaal Deshi 085 0,650-1,025 0,645-1,010 Choli 0,075 0,750-1,055 0,700-1,050 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,505 1,505-1,510 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,775-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400 Jowar 2,950-3,000 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,850 2,750-2,800 Gram dal 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,700-2,750 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Udid 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000