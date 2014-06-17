Jun 17 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices moved up further due to thin supply. * Udid prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,040 285-367 285-368 Wheat Tukda 01,250 286-422 286-409 Jowar White 370 280-715 265-673 Bajra 0,075 228-285 215-284 PULSES Gram 00,850 495-0,558 490-0,533 Udid 0,035 1,095-1,150 1,090-1,150 Moong 1,500 1,050-1,180 1,050-1,120 Tuar 0,040 675-800 690-805 Maize 011 240-263 245-265 Vaal Deshi 090 0,525-0,725 0,650-1,025 Choli 0,080 0,755-1,050 0,750-1,055 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400 Jowar 3,050-3,100 2,950-3,000 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Gram dal 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Udid 4,800-4,850 4,700-4,750 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000