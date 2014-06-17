Jun 17 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices moved up further due to thin supply.
* Udid prices improved due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,040 285-367 285-368
Wheat Tukda 01,250 286-422 286-409
Jowar White 370 280-715 265-673
Bajra 0,075 228-285 215-284
PULSES
Gram 00,850 495-0,558 490-0,533
Udid 0,035 1,095-1,150 1,090-1,150
Moong 1,500 1,050-1,180 1,050-1,120
Tuar 0,040 675-800 690-805
Maize 011 240-263 245-265
Vaal Deshi 090 0,525-0,725 0,650-1,025
Choli 0,080 0,755-1,050 0,750-1,055
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950
Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400
Jowar 3,050-3,100 2,950-3,000
PULSES
Gram 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Gram dal 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Udid 4,800-4,850 4,700-4,750
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000