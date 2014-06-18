Jun 18 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down on sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,030 285-365 285-367 Wheat Tukda 01,550 284-415 286-422 Jowar White 350 200-710 280-715 Bajra 0,080 230-290 228-285 PULSES Gram 00,900 490-0,545 495-0,558 Udid 0,030 1,080-1,140 1,095-1,150 Moong 1,550 1,000-1,180 1,050-1,180 Tuar 0,085 655-795 675-800 Maize 012 240-266 240-263 Vaal Deshi 080 0,600-1,025 0,525-0,725 Choli 0,090 0,730-1,042 0,755-1,050 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400 Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 PULSES Gram 2,750-2,800 2,800-2,850 Gram dal 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,725-2,775 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Udid 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000