Jun 19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Bajri prices improved due to increased retail demand. * Udid prices dropped on lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,050 285-400 285-365 Wheat Tukda 01,520 284-437 284-415 Jowar White 075 300-680 200-710 Bajra 0,075 250-315 230-290 PULSES Gram 00,950 495-0,560 490-0,545 Udid 0,050 0,980-1,150 1,080-1,140 Moong 1,380 1,025-1,140 1,000-1,180 Tuar 0,250 700-850 655-795 Maize 025 220-305 240-266 Vaal Deshi 025 0,500-1,020 0,600-1,025 Choli 0,100 0,650-1,040 0,730-1,042 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,750-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,925-1,950 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,390-1,400 Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 PULSES Gram 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Gram dal 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,725-2,775 2,725-2,775 Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Udid 4,700-4,750 4,800-4,850 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000