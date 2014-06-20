Jun 20 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved further due to firm advices from producing centers. * Jowar prices moved up due to low arrivals. * Gram and Besan eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,950 285-384 285-400 Wheat Tukda 01,440 284-404 284-437 Jowar White 090 301-682 300-680 Bajra 0,080 282-335 250-315 PULSES Gram 00,850 482-0,541 495-0,560 Udid 0,055 0,985-1,155 0,980-1,150 Moong 1,000 1,030-1,161 1,025-1,140 Tuar 0,125 700-820 700-850 Maize 050 220-310 220-305 Vaal Deshi 020 0,550-1,000 0,500-1,020 Choli 0,100 0,650-1,020 0,650-1,040 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,420-1,430 Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,050-3,100 PULSES Gram 2,700-2,750 2,750-2,800 Gram dal 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,725 2,725-2,775 Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Udid 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000