Jun 21 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices improved due to thin supply. * Moong prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,960 284-382 285-384 Wheat Tukda 01,450 283-415 284-404 Jowar White 400 325-715 301-682 Bajra 0,070 245-306 282-335 PULSES Gram 00,850 480-0,540 482-0,541 Udid 0,050 0,988-1,158 0,985-1,155 Moong 0,750 1,000-1,200 1,030-1,161 Tuar 0,070 707-815 700-820 Maize 015 210-265 220-310 Vaal Deshi 020 0,500-0,810 0,550-1,000 Choli 0,100 0,550-1,050 0,650-1,020 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Gram dal 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,725 2,700-2,725 Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,500-5,550 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Udid 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000