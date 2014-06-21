Jun 21 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices improved due to thin supply.
* Moong prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,960 284-382 285-384
Wheat Tukda 01,450 283-415 284-404
Jowar White 400 325-715 301-682
Bajra 0,070 245-306 282-335
PULSES
Gram 00,850 480-0,540 482-0,541
Udid 0,050 0,988-1,158 0,985-1,155
Moong 0,750 1,000-1,200 1,030-1,161
Tuar 0,070 707-815 700-820
Maize 015 210-265 220-310
Vaal Deshi 020 0,500-0,810 0,550-1,000
Choli 0,100 0,550-1,050 0,650-1,020
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000
Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460
Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,100-3,150
PULSES
Gram 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Gram dal 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,725 2,700-2,725
Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,500-5,550 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Udid 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000