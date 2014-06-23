Jun 23 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices improved as arrivals reduced.
* Udid prices moved up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,010 285-365 284-382
Wheat Tukda 01,140 284-404 283-415
Jowar White 195 260-740 325-715
Bajra 0,075 225-290 245-306
PULSES
Gram 00,700 480-0,535 480-0,540
Udid 0,075 1,030-1,205 0,988-1,158
Moong 0,840 1,040-1,193 1,000-1,200
Tuar 0,040 650-800 707-815
Maize 010 205-265 210-265
Vaal Deshi 035 0,700-1,050 0,500-0,810
Choli 0,070 0,558-1,045 0,550-1,050
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000
Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,450-1,460
Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
PULSES
Gram 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Gram dal 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,725 2,700-2,725
Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,850-5,900 5,500-5,550
Moongdal 6,700-6,750 6,500-6,550
Udid 4,850-4,900 4,700-4,750
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000