Jun 24 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased further due to low retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,080 287-372 285-365 Wheat Tukda 01,310 285-410 284-404 Jowar White 110 260-735 260-740 Bajra 0,080 205-285 225-290 PULSES Gram 00,640 490-0,540 480-0,535 Udid 0,066 1,000-1,195 1,030-1,205 Moong 0,900 1,042-1,210 1,040-1,193 Tuar 0,032 640-800 650-800 Maize 016 240-260 205-265 Vaal Deshi 021 0,575-1,045 0,700-1,050 Choli 0,065 0,800-1,050 0,558-1,045 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,410-1,420 Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 PULSES Gram 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Gram dal 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,725 2,700-2,725 Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 6,050-6,100 5,850-5,900 Moongdal 6,900-6,950 6,700-6,750 Udid 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000