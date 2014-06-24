BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment and Finance March qtr consol profit rises
April 28 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd
Jun 24 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased further due to low retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,080 287-372 285-365 Wheat Tukda 01,310 285-410 284-404 Jowar White 110 260-735 260-740 Bajra 0,080 205-285 225-290 PULSES Gram 00,640 490-0,540 480-0,535 Udid 0,066 1,000-1,195 1,030-1,205 Moong 0,900 1,042-1,210 1,040-1,193 Tuar 0,032 640-800 650-800 Maize 016 240-260 205-265 Vaal Deshi 021 0,575-1,045 0,700-1,050 Choli 0,065 0,800-1,050 0,558-1,045 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,410-1,420 Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 PULSES Gram 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Gram dal 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,725 2,700-2,725 Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 6,050-6,100 5,850-5,900 Moongdal 6,900-6,950 6,700-6,750 Udid 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000
April 28 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd
* March quarter net loss 13.6 million rupees versus loss 7.6 million rupees year ago