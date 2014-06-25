Jun 25 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Udid prices improved due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,910 290-371 287-372
Wheat Tukda 01,050 289-404 285-410
Jowar White 230 240-719 260-735
Bajra 0,095 210-280 205-285
PULSES
Gram 00,500 490-0,552 490-0,540
Udid 0,035 1,050-1,195 1,000-1,195
Moong 0,400 1,050-1,200 1,042-1,210
Tuar 0,050 650-800 640-800
Maize 013 235-255 240-260
Vaal Deshi 035 0,650-1,050 0,575-1,045
Choli 0,065 0,910-1,045 0,800-1,050
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000
Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400
Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
PULSES
Gram 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Gram dal 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,725 2,700-2,725
Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,450-4,500
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 6,050-6,100 6,050-6,100
Moongdal 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950
Udid 4,950-5,000 4,850-4,900
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000