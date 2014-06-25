Jun 25 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Udid prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,910 290-371 287-372 Wheat Tukda 01,050 289-404 285-410 Jowar White 230 240-719 260-735 Bajra 0,095 210-280 205-285 PULSES Gram 00,500 490-0,552 490-0,540 Udid 0,035 1,050-1,195 1,000-1,195 Moong 0,400 1,050-1,200 1,042-1,210 Tuar 0,050 650-800 640-800 Maize 013 235-255 240-260 Vaal Deshi 035 0,650-1,050 0,575-1,045 Choli 0,065 0,910-1,045 0,800-1,050 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400 Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 PULSES Gram 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Gram dal 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,725 2,700-2,725 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 6,050-6,100 6,050-6,100 Moongdal 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950 Udid 4,950-5,000 4,850-4,900 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000