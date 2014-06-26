Jun 26 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Moong prices improved due to buying support from mills.
* Udid prices moved up further due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,910 288-378 290-371
Wheat Tukda 01,030 287-375 289-404
Jowar White 215 235-710 240-719
Bajra 0,045 205-280 210-280
PULSES
Gram 00,400 485-0,550 490-0,552
Udid 0,020 1,095-1,297 1,050-1,195
Moong 0,500 1,050-1,250 1,050-1,200
Tuar 0,070 675-820 650-800
Maize 009 243-259 235-255
Vaal Deshi 040 0,900-1,050 0,650-1,050
Choli 0,040 0,800-1,260 0,910-1,045
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000
Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400
Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
PULSES
Gram 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Gram dal 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,725 2,700-2,725
Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 6,200-6,250 6,050-6,100
Moongdal 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950
Udid 5,050-5,100 4,950-5,000
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000