Jun 27 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram and Besan eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,860 289-366 288-378 Wheat Tukda 01,010 288-380 287-375 Jowar White 250 240-670 235-710 Bajra 0,055 210-285 205-280 PULSES Gram 00,600 485-0,549 485-0,550 Udid 0,019 1,056-1,255 1,095-1,297 Moong 0,600 1,050-1,225 1,050-1,250 Tuar 0,040 700-810 675-820 Maize 010 240-260 243-259 Vaal Deshi 035 0,850-1,030 0,900-1,050 Choli 0,035 0,750-1,050 0,800-1,260 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,520-1,525 1,500-1,505 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400 Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 PULSES Gram 2,675-2,725 2,700-2,750 Gram dal 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,650-2,675 2,700-2,725 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 Moongdal 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950 Udid 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000