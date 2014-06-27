BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Jun 27 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram and Besan eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,860 289-366 288-378 Wheat Tukda 01,010 288-380 287-375 Jowar White 250 240-670 235-710 Bajra 0,055 210-285 205-280 PULSES Gram 00,600 485-0,549 485-0,550 Udid 0,019 1,056-1,255 1,095-1,297 Moong 0,600 1,050-1,225 1,050-1,250 Tuar 0,040 700-810 675-820 Maize 010 240-260 243-259 Vaal Deshi 035 0,850-1,030 0,900-1,050 Choli 0,035 0,750-1,050 0,800-1,260 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,520-1,525 1,500-1,505 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400 Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 PULSES Gram 2,675-2,725 2,700-2,750 Gram dal 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,650-2,675 2,700-2,725 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 Moongdal 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950 Udid 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
MUMBAI, Jan 24 India's drive to bring transparency to bullion trading, along with the rise of branded gold jewellery, could help major retailers raise their share of the world's second-biggest gold market to 40 percent by 2020, the World Gold Council (WGC) said.
* Emkay Global Financial Services says signs agreement with DBS group Source text: (http://bit.ly/2klVy1p) Further company coverage: