Jun 30 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills. * Moong prices increased on thin supply. * Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,830 292-374 300-370 Wheat Tukda 00,910 291-405 299-395 Jowar White 165 280-680 255-675 Bajra 0,045 205-283 210-280 PULSES Gram 00,650 450-0,530 470-0,550 Udid 0,020 1,130-1,190 1,055-1,285 Moong 0,440 1,052-1,260 1,105-1,250 Tuar 0,140 730-900 650-850 Maize 009 245-255 243-259 Vaal Deshi 030 0,805-1,045 0,800-1,050 Choli 0,033 0,745-1,020 0,755-1,025 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,530-1,535 1,520-1,525 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400 Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 PULSES Gram 2,650-2,700 2,675-2,725 Gram dal 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,650-2,675 2,650-2,675 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 6,400-6,450 6,200-6,250 Moongdal 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950 Udid 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000