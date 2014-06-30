Jun 30 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Tuar prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills.
* Moong prices increased on thin supply.
* Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,830 292-374 300-370
Wheat Tukda 00,910 291-405 299-395
Jowar White 165 280-680 255-675
Bajra 0,045 205-283 210-280
PULSES
Gram 00,650 450-0,530 470-0,550
Udid 0,020 1,130-1,190 1,055-1,285
Moong 0,440 1,052-1,260 1,105-1,250
Tuar 0,140 730-900 650-850
Maize 009 245-255 243-259
Vaal Deshi 030 0,805-1,045 0,800-1,050
Choli 0,033 0,745-1,020 0,755-1,025
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,530-1,535 1,520-1,525
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,825-1,850
Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000
Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400
Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
PULSES
Gram 2,650-2,700 2,675-2,725
Gram dal 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,650-2,675 2,650-2,675
Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,500-4,550
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 6,400-6,450 6,200-6,250
Moongdal 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950
Udid 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000