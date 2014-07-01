July 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to increased retail demand.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,725 290-394 292-374
Wheat Tukda 00,800 294-400 291-405
Jowar White 180 240-715 280-680
Bajra 0,015 210-295 205-283
PULSES
Gram 00,450 510-0,560 450-0,530
Udid 0,015 1,135-1,195 1,130-1,190
Moong 0,415 1,062-1,330 1,052-1,260
Tuar 0,090 700-830 730-900
Maize 012 247-259 245-255
Vaal Deshi 045 0,825-1,035 0,805-1,045
Choli 0,025 0,800-0,975 0,745-1,020
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000
Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400
Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
PULSES
Gram 2,775-2,825 2,650-2,700
Gram dal 3,300-3,350 3,200-3,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,775-2,800 2,650-2,675
Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 6,600-6,650 6,400-6,450
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 6,900-6,950
Udid 5,050-5,100 5,050-5,100
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000