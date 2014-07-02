July 02Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,800 294-375 290-394 Wheat Tukda 01,100 295-385 294-400 Jowar White 168 270-735 240-715 Bajra 0,175 205-275 210-295 PULSES Gram 00,460 500-0,545 510-0,560 Udid 0,020 1,140-1,195 1,135-1,195 Moong 0,425 1,065-1,335 1,062-1,330 Tuar 0,000 000-000 700-830 Maize 015 242-260 247-259 Vaal Deshi 025 0,820-1,030 0,825-1,035 Choli 0,015 0,705-1,011 0,800-0,975 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,520-1,525 1,530-1,535 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400 Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 PULSES Gram 2,775-2,825 2,775-2,825 Gram dal 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,775-2,800 2,775-2,800 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 6,600-6,650 6,600-6,650 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 5,150-5,200 5,050-5,100 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000