July 02Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Udid prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,800 294-375 290-394
Wheat Tukda 01,100 295-385 294-400
Jowar White 168 270-735 240-715
Bajra 0,175 205-275 210-295
PULSES
Gram 00,460 500-0,545 510-0,560
Udid 0,020 1,140-1,195 1,135-1,195
Moong 0,425 1,065-1,335 1,062-1,330
Tuar 0,000 000-000 700-830
Maize 015 242-260 247-259
Vaal Deshi 025 0,820-1,030 0,825-1,035
Choli 0,015 0,705-1,011 0,800-0,975
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,520-1,525 1,530-1,535
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,850-1,875
Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000
Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400
Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
PULSES
Gram 2,775-2,825 2,775-2,825
Gram dal 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,775-2,800 2,775-2,800
Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 6,600-6,650 6,600-6,650
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 5,150-5,200 5,050-5,100
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000