July 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Moong prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Udid prices moved up further due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,650 295-350 294-375 Wheat Tukda 01,050 297-378 295-385 Jowar White 160 280-725 270-735 Bajra 0,080 215-280 205-275 PULSES Gram 00,500 500-0,590 500-0,545 Udid 0,025 1,150-1,225 1,140-1,195 Moong 0,435 1,070-1,370 1,065-1,335 Tuar 0,040 725-850 700-830 Maize 025 250-270 242-260 Vaal Deshi 065 0,825-1,050 0,820-1,030 Choli 0,050 0,825-1,150 0,705-1,011 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400 Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 PULSES Gram 2,775-2,825 2,775-2,825 Gram dal 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,775-2,800 2,775-2,800 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 6,700-6,750 6,600-6,650 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 5,250-5,300 5,150-5,200 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000