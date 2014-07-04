July 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Moong prices moved up due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,525 293-343 295-350 Wheat Tukda 00,850 295-396 297-378 Jowar White 135 340-710 280-725 Bajra 0,075 210-285 215-280 PULSES Gram 00,500 512-0,572 500-0,590 Udid 0,020 1,155-1,225 1,150-1,225 Moong 0,500 1,100-1,375 1,070-1,370 Tuar 0,042 725-845 725-850 Maize 010 245-248 250-270 Vaal Deshi 045 0,825-1,170 0,825-1,050 Choli 0,040 0,750-1,105 0,825-1,150 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,555 1,520-1,525 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400 Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 PULSES Gram 2,775-2,825 2,775-2,825 Gram dal 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,775-2,800 2,775-2,800 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 6,800-6,850 6,700-6,750 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000