BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14 day variable rate reverse repo auction
July 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices firmed up due to buying support from mills. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,650 291-365 293-343 Wheat Tukda 00,955 298-396 295-396 Jowar White 090 270-711 340-710 Bajra 0,085 205-290 210-285 PULSES Gram 00,830 500-0,550 512-0,572 Udid 0,025 1,150-1,255 1,155-1,225 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,100-1,375 Tuar 0,000 000-000 725-845 Maize 015 243-250 245-248 Vaal Deshi 020 0,750-1,125 0,825-1,170 Choli 0,035 0,850-1,070 0,750-1,105 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400 Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 PULSES Gram 2,775-2,825 2,775-2,825 Gram dal 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,775-2,800 2,775-2,800 Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 5,350-5,400 5,250-5,300 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14 day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Says NCLT Chennai and NCLT Bengaluru approved scheme of amalgamation of Parrys Sugar Industries with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: