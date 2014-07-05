July 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices firmed up due to buying support from mills. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,650 291-365 293-343 Wheat Tukda 00,955 298-396 295-396 Jowar White 090 270-711 340-710 Bajra 0,085 205-290 210-285 PULSES Gram 00,830 500-0,550 512-0,572 Udid 0,025 1,150-1,255 1,155-1,225 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,100-1,375 Tuar 0,000 000-000 725-845 Maize 015 243-250 245-248 Vaal Deshi 020 0,750-1,125 0,825-1,170 Choli 0,035 0,850-1,070 0,750-1,105 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400 Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 PULSES Gram 2,775-2,825 2,775-2,825 Gram dal 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,775-2,800 2,775-2,800 Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850 Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Udid 5,350-5,400 5,250-5,300 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000