July 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Udid prices improved due to thin supply.
* Gram and Besan prices eased due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,080 295-357 291-365
Wheat Tukda 01,120 299-388 298-396
Jowar White 110 295-711 270-711
Bajra 0,080 203-295 205-290
PULSES
Gram 00,600 480-0,535 500-0,550
Udid 0,035 1,155-1,275 1,150-1,255
Moong 0,520 1,045-1,305 1,100-1,375
Tuar 0,150 700-860 725-845
Maize 010 244-249 243-250
Vaal Deshi 035 0,705-1,110 0,750-1,125
Choli 0,042 0,725-1,125 0,850-1,070
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050
Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,390-1,400
Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
PULSES
Gram 2,750-2,800 2,775-2,825
Gram dal 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,725-2,775 2,775-2,800
Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 6,800-6,850 6,800-6,850
Moongdal 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Udid 5,400-5,450 5,350-5,400
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000