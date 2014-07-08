July 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices improved due to thin supply. * Udid prices moved up further due to low arrivals. * Moong and Moong Daal prices increased due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,950 293-358 295-357 Wheat Tukda 01,275 298-400 299-388 Jowar White 068 280-700 295-711 Bajra 0,050 215-301 203-295 PULSES Gram 00,600 480-0,535 480-0,535 Udid 0,040 1,000-1,150 1,155-1,275 Moong 0,410 1,048-1,355 1,045-1,305 Tuar 0,150 750-905 700-860 Maize 020 235-250 244-249 Vaal Deshi 045 0,750-1,125 0,705-1,110 Choli 0,058 0,880-1,205 0,725-1,125 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430 Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 PULSES Gram 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Gram dal 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,725-2,775 2,725-2,775 Tuar 4,800-4,850 4,700-4,750 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 7,000-7,050 6,800-6,850 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,100-7,150 Udid 5,500-5,550 5,400-5,450 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000