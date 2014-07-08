July 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar prices improved due to thin supply.
* Udid prices moved up further due to low arrivals.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices increased due to buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,950 293-358 295-357
Wheat Tukda 01,275 298-400 299-388
Jowar White 068 280-700 295-711
Bajra 0,050 215-301 203-295
PULSES
Gram 00,600 480-0,535 480-0,535
Udid 0,040 1,000-1,150 1,155-1,275
Moong 0,410 1,048-1,355 1,045-1,305
Tuar 0,150 750-905 700-860
Maize 020 235-250 244-249
Vaal Deshi 045 0,750-1,125 0,705-1,110
Choli 0,058 0,880-1,205 0,725-1,125
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050
Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430
Jowar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
PULSES
Gram 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Gram dal 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,725-2,775 2,725-2,775
Tuar 4,800-4,850 4,700-4,750
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 7,000-7,050 6,800-6,850
Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,100-7,150
Udid 5,500-5,550 5,400-5,450
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000