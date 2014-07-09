July 09Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to increased arrivals.
* Jowar prices improved due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,850 291-340 293-358
Wheat Tukda 01,700 295-395 298-400
Jowar White 170 285-800 280-700
Bajra 0,060 225-305 215-301
PULSES
Gram 00,600 480-0,530 480-0,535
Udid 0,030 0,850-1,155 1,000-1,150
Moong 0,250 1,005-1,325 1,048-1,355
Tuar 0,155 752-895 750-905
Maize 015 239-250 235-250
Vaal Deshi 055 0,755-1,130 0,750-1,125
Choli 0,035 0,885-1,155 0,880-1,205
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,530 1,550-1,555
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,800 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,025-2,050
Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430
Jowar 3,250-3,300 3,150-3,200
PULSES
Gram 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Gram dal 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,725-2,775 2,725-2,775
Tuar 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Udid 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000