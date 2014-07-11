July 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices improved due to short supply. * Moong prices firmed up due to buying support from mills. * Udid prices moved up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,753 294-375 291-340 Wheat Tukda 01,508 295-380 295-395 Jowar White 164 285-825 285-800 Bajra 0,067 230-290 225-305 PULSES Gram 00,300 480-0,540 480-0,530 Udid 0,037 1,155-1,255 0,850-1,155 Moong 0,280 1,050-1,380 1,005-1,325 Tuar 0,030 765-900 752-895 Maize 011 245-252 239-250 Vaal Deshi 065 0,835-1,130 0,755-1,130 Choli 0,039 0,900-1,201 0,885-1,155 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,530 1,525-1,530 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430 Jowar 3,350-3,400 3,250-3,300 PULSES Gram 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Gram dal 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,725-2,775 2,725-2,775 Tuar 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 7,100-7,150 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 5,700-5,750 5,500-5,550 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000