July 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices increased further due to short supply.
* Udid prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,825 292-360 294-375
Wheat Tukda 01,450 294-380 295-380
Jowar White 180 290-893 285-825
Bajra 0,065 225-295 230-290
PULSES
Gram 00,600 480-0,525 480-0,540
Udid 0,035 1,150-1,250 1,155-1,255
Moong 0,251 1,080-1,385 1,050-1,380
Tuar 0,150 700-880 765-900
Maize 015 235-255 245-252
Vaal Deshi 045 0,850-1,150 0,835-1,130
Choli 0,055 0,800-1,250 0,900-1,201
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,530 1,525-1,530
Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,420-1,430
Jowar 3,500-3,550 3,350-3,400
PULSES
Gram 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Gram dal 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,725-2,775 2,725-2,775
Tuar 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850
Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Moong 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Udid 5,800-5,850 5,700-5,750
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000