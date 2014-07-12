July 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices increased further due to short supply. * Udid prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,825 292-360 294-375 Wheat Tukda 01,450 294-380 295-380 Jowar White 180 290-893 285-825 Bajra 0,065 225-295 230-290 PULSES Gram 00,600 480-0,525 480-0,540 Udid 0,035 1,150-1,250 1,155-1,255 Moong 0,251 1,080-1,385 1,050-1,380 Tuar 0,150 700-880 765-900 Maize 015 235-255 245-252 Vaal Deshi 045 0,850-1,150 0,835-1,130 Choli 0,055 0,800-1,250 0,900-1,201 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,530 1,525-1,530 Wheat (medium) 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,420-1,430 Jowar 3,500-3,550 3,350-3,400 PULSES Gram 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Gram dal 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,725-2,775 2,725-2,775 Tuar 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 5,800-5,850 5,700-5,750 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000