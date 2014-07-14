July 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Gram and Besan prices moved up due to retail demand.
* Tuar Daal prices improved due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,568 294-365 292-360
Wheat Tukda 02,569 296-385 294-380
Jowar White 225 295-840 290-893
Bajra 0,075 245-290 225-295
PULSES
Gram 00,550 480-0,540 480-0,525
Udid 0,045 1,055-1,150 1,150-1,250
Moong 0,261 1,050-1,390 1,080-1,385
Tuar 0,080 700-880 700-880
Maize 020 240-249 235-255
Vaal Deshi 067 0,750-1,050 0,850-1,150
Choli 0,075 0,950-1,225 0,800-1,250
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,545-1,550 1,525-1,530
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,850 1,750-1,800
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410
Jowar 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
PULSES
Gram 2,800-2,850 2,750-2,800
Gram dal 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,775-2,825 2,725-2,775
Tuar 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850
Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,300-6,400
Moong 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Udid 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000