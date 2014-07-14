July 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram and Besan prices moved up due to retail demand. * Tuar Daal prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,568 294-365 292-360 Wheat Tukda 02,569 296-385 294-380 Jowar White 225 295-840 290-893 Bajra 0,075 245-290 225-295 PULSES Gram 00,550 480-0,540 480-0,525 Udid 0,045 1,055-1,150 1,150-1,250 Moong 0,261 1,050-1,390 1,080-1,385 Tuar 0,080 700-880 700-880 Maize 020 240-249 235-255 Vaal Deshi 067 0,750-1,050 0,850-1,150 Choli 0,075 0,950-1,225 0,800-1,250 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,545-1,550 1,525-1,530 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,850 1,750-1,800 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,850 2,750-2,800 Gram dal 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,775-2,825 2,725-2,775 Tuar 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,300-6,400 Moong 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000