BRIEF-Yes Bank March-qtr profit up about 30 pct
* March-quarter net profit 9.14 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
July 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices improved further due to retail demand. * Tuar Daal prices moved up further due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,950 293-355 294-365 Wheat Tukda 01,300 296-378 296-385 Jowar White 225 260-830 295-840 Bajra 0,080 247-290 245-290 PULSES Gram 00,650 485-0,541 480-0,540 Udid 0,035 1,150-1,300 1,055-1,150 Moong 0,270 1,045-1,400 1,050-1,390 Tuar 0,050 700-900 700-880 Maize 010 245-252 240-249 Vaal Deshi 080 0,755-1,055 0,750-1,050 Choli 0,075 0,850-1,211 0,950-1,225 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,400-1,410 Jowar 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,800-2,850 Gram dal 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,775-2,825 2,775-2,825 Tuar 4,900-4,950 4,800-4,850 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000
* Says approved to close one of business unit of company named 'Automax'