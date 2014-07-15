July 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices improved further due to retail demand. * Tuar Daal prices moved up further due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,950 293-355 294-365 Wheat Tukda 01,300 296-378 296-385 Jowar White 225 260-830 295-840 Bajra 0,080 247-290 245-290 PULSES Gram 00,650 485-0,541 480-0,540 Udid 0,035 1,150-1,300 1,055-1,150 Moong 0,270 1,045-1,400 1,050-1,390 Tuar 0,050 700-900 700-880 Maize 010 245-252 240-249 Vaal Deshi 080 0,755-1,055 0,750-1,050 Choli 0,075 0,850-1,211 0,950-1,225 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,400-1,410 Jowar 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,800-2,850 Gram dal 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,775-2,825 2,775-2,825 Tuar 4,900-4,950 4,800-4,850 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 Moongdal 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Udid 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Basmati Medium 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000